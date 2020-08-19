Sonu Sood Gives A Rib-tickling Response To A Fan Who Asked Him To Lend A Car

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reacted to a fan, who asked the actor to lend him a car, so that he could self-drive to Rajasthan and give his grandparents a visit. In his now-deleted tweet, the fan also asked Sonu Sood to lend him a car for a week on September 20. Check it out.

Fan's tweet:

Sonu reacts:

Reacting to the fan’s request, Sonu posted a tweet in jest, in which the actor mentioned that he himself will drive him down to Rajasthan. Adding to the same, Sonu jokingly asked the fan his preferred car and what AC temperature he would like inside the car. Soon after Sonu posted the tweet, fans were seemingly amused by the Twitter-exchange and lauded the actor for his witty response. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sonu's response:

Why self drive?

I will drive you down..

kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me maintain?ðŸ˜œðŸ¤£ https://t.co/MWbuspEJf0 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 19, 2020

Fans react:

Now public started miss using your kind heart approach.

Not good.

Everybody has to be self dependent.

I salute you Sonu sir. — Sanjay Parmar (à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤­à¤°) (@sjparmar1973) August 19, 2020

HAHAHAHAHA. OMG Sonu Sood Sir is so Funny. Sir, thank you for whatever you do for the people of our nation. Your calmness and generosity inspire me to be a better human being Sir. I have never felt close to any celeb other than you. Thankyou so much. Sir. ! ! — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 19, 2020

Sir ....public are misusing ur love and support towards public .....kindly please help only to the needy and helpless people.....and people...who are totally under financial problem — Aditya sharmaðŸ’» (@aditya_techno10) August 19, 2020

Sonu on the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles, Simmba follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the righteous path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. Originally written by Puri Jagannadh and Vakkantham Vamsi, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actor will be next seen in Prithiviraj.

(Image credits: Sonu Sood Twitter)

