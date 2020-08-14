Vidyut Jammwal Asks Sonu Sood, 'Aap Meri Madat Karenge?' In His Attempts To Find Nargis

Vidyut Jammwal seeks help from the 'Messiah of migrants', Sonu Sood to find his Nargis. After seeking help from the masses, Sameer (Jammwal) has finally reached out to Sonu Sood on Twitter, asking for his help to find Nargis. The Simmba actor also has an amazing response to his plea and their Twitter banter wins the hearts of netizens.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Urges People From Film Industry To Extend Financial Aid To Stuntmen

Vidyut Jammwal has a clever promotion ploy for Khuda Haafiz

Faruk Kabir's Khuda Haafiz will premiere on the over-the-top streaming platform Disney+Hotstar today, i.e. August 14, 2020. Ahead of its release on the streamer, the makers of the film used a clever promotion ploy to grab the attention of netizens on social media. After seeking help from the masses directly for finding his wife Nargis in Khuda Haafiz, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) took to Twitter to seek help from Sonu Sood. Earlier today, Jammwal tweeted writing, "Mujhe meri Nargis wapas chahiye, aur ab tak uska koi pata nahi.@SonuSood, suna hain bichade hue logo ko aap mila rahe hain, kya meri bhi madat karenge? #FindNargis?#KhudaHaafiz".

Mujhe meri Nargis wapas chahiye, aur ab tak uska koi pata nahi. @SonuSood , suna hain bichade hue logo ko aap mila rahe hain, kya meri bhi madat karenge? #FindNargis?#KhudaHaafiz — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 14, 2020

Soon, Sood responded to his tweet and was all-praise about the Commando actor. He tweeted writing, "Brother@VidyutJammwal iske liye toh Noman jaana padega. Aur yeh kaam toh sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. Waise humaare Twitter ke log, kya aap humari help karoge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz". Check out his tweet below:

Brother @VidyutJammwal iske liye toh Noman jaana padega. Aur yeh kaam toh sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. Waise humaare Twitter ke log, kya aap humari help karoge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz https://t.co/IT3hOP8U5s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 14, 2020

Also Read | What Time Does Khuda Hafiz Release On Hotstar? All About The Vidyut Jammwal Starrer

Vidyut and Sonu's Twitter banter over finding Nargis was quick to gain mass attention on the micro-blogging platform. For the unversed, Vidyut essays the role of Sameer Choudhary, whose wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, goes missing in the film after being abducted by flesh traders. The action-thriller showcases how Sameer embarks on a journey to rescue his wife from the kidnappers.

Earlier this morning, the Junglee actor had also shared a photograph of Shivaleeka from the film which read, 'Nargis Missing' and wrote, "It’s been two days since Nargis has gone missing. Address bhi galat hain, kaha hogi woh? Can you help me #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz". From the response received by Twitterati, it would be safe to say that the maker's promotion ploy was quite successful.

It’s been two days since Nargis has gone missing. Address bhi galat hain, kaha hogi woh? Can you help me #FindNargis ?#KhudaHaafiz pic.twitter.com/b2ZPB4yyHi — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 14, 2020

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Provides Financial Aid To Bollywood Stuntmen's Association Amid Lockdown

Alongside Vidyut and Shivaleeka, the action thriller also stars Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt in pivotal roles. The film is both written directed by Faruk Kabir. Khuda Haafiz will be exclusively releasing on Disney+Hotstar today at 7:30 IST.

Also Read | Khuda Haafiz's 'Mera Intezaar Karna' Is A Soulful Melody Starring Vidyut & Shivaleeka

(Image credit: Vidyut Jammwal and Sonu Sood Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.