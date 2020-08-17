'Legends Do Not Retire': Sonu Sood Reacts To MS Dhoni's Retirement

Actor Sonu Sood recently uploaded a picture with MS Dhoni on his Instagram. The post was in response to MS Dhoni's retirement and the actor also penned down an emotional caption calling the cricketer a 'legend'. Read ahead to know more about Sonu Sood's post and his caption.

Also Read | Fan complains of Internet speed, Sonu Sood replies; talks about mission Philippines

Sonu Sood reacts to MS Dhoni retirement announcement

Actor Sonu Sood recently posted a picture with cricketer MS Dhoni on his Instagram. As MS Dhoni retires officially, the actor took to social media to commemorate the star athlete. The picture was a throwback and featured Sonu Sood in a black outfit while MS Dhoni was seen in a white t-shirt with black pants. Both Sonu Sood and MS Dhoni were smiling in the picture.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal asks Sonu Sood, 'Aap meri madat karenge?' in his attempts to find Nargis

Sonu Sood also penned down a heartfelt caption for the cricketer. He mentioned that legends like him didn't retire and the move was just a step to a new journey. He wrote - legends do not retire. (emoji)It is the beginning of new innings. @mahi7781

Also Read | 'One of the true legends': Shahid Afridi heaps praise on MS Dhoni as he retires

Many fans and admirers of both the actor and the cricketer responded to the post. Most of the comments were positive. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Also Read | MS Dhoni retires: ICC recalls Captain Cool finishing off 'in style' at World Cup 2011

Ms Dhoni announced his retirement via an Instagram post. He uploaded a video that consisted of a montage of his best moments while playing for the country. He also penned down a heartfelt caption and wrote - Thanks.. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired. Many celebs and fans commented that they would truly miss the cricketer. Take a look at the post:

Sonu Sood's Instagram

Sonu Sood is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and admirers updated. His last post was on the occasion of Independence Day. The actor was seen holding the tricolour and jumping. He was sporting a grey t-shirt and blue pants. His caption read - Happy Independence Day! ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³. Many celebs and fans left positive remarks on the post and also wished the actor the same. Take a look at his post:

Promo Pic Credit: MS Dhoni and Sonu Sood's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.