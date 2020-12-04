Sonu Sood hails farmers on Twitter amid their protests & stand-off with government

The ongoing standoff between farmers and the Government over the passing of agrarian laws has led to divided reactions. Even celebrities of the film industry have given mixed opinions, with some supporting the government and others posting in support of the farmers. Without specially mentioning the farmer protests or the controversial farm laws, Sonu Sood also posted a message of support for farmers, sharing that they stood for India.

Sonu Sood's message for farmers

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote, 'Kisan hai Hindustan.' (Farmer is India).

किसान है हिंदुस्तान। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 3, 2020

Netizens too reacted to the post. Many of them agreed to his statement, and hoped that farmer issues are addressed. Some shared that the government was taking the right step with the passing of bills, but were facing hurdles in different ways.

Kissan ekta zindabad — Manpreet batti (@ManpreetBatti) December 3, 2020

जो काम लॉकडाउन में सरकार भी ना कर सकी वो काम इस बंदे ने किया

और अब ये किसानों के साथ है

I proud of you Sonu bhai ........ pic.twitter.com/m67cfwnrF9 — naresh tamak (@NareshTamak) December 3, 2020

जय जवान, जय किसान। — Dr.Padam singh (@Drpadamsingh12) December 3, 2020

ये आप मोदीजी को बता रहे है जिन्होंने किसानो के आंसू पोछने की रवायत शुरु की या राहुल को जिनके जीजा ने किसानों की जमीन हथिया ली 🤔 — karuna_ Hindustani (@gudiyamishra04) December 3, 2020

Delhi ko bandhak banane wale kishan ho nahi sakte!

Congress aur leftists sponsored arajakata hai!

Bhagawan hi ish Desh ko bacha sakte! — Subas Chandra Panda (@SubasCh27484135) December 3, 2020

Even at the time when the protests had started, Sonu Sood had shared a similar short reaction, without getting into and then 'Kisan mere Bhagwaan' (Farmer is my God.)

Support for farmers from film stars

Jimmy Sheirgill, Kapil Sharma and The Great Khali were among the other members of the Entertainment industry who expressed their support to farmers, hoping for an amicable solution to the crisis. Many like Diljit Dosanjh and Mika also came out to support the farmers, objecting to Kangana Ranaut's controversial statements, one of them in mistaking an elderly protester to be the same as that famous for Shaheen Bagh protests.

Meanwhile, two meetings of Government officials with farmer unions did not reach a consensus yet as the 'Delhi Chalo' protests continued for the ninth day. The next round of discussions are set to take place on December 5.

