Siddaramaiah Scorches 'coward' BC Patil For Remarks On Farmers; Slams BJP For Farm Laws

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called state Agriculture Minister BC Patil a 'coward' for passing inappropriate remarks against the farmers who committed suicides and labelled him as a person who sold his soul for money.

BC Patil, on Thursday, referred to farmers committing suicides as cowards during an address at Ponnampet in Kodagu district and clarified later that he was referring to those who took their lives as cowards and not the farmers. Siddaramaiah targetted BJP over the Farm Laws and claimed that the saffron party was suppressing the voice of farmers who were protesting for justice.

READ | Karnataka Minister Meets UP CM Adityanath On Anti-cow Slaughter Legislation

Siddaramaiah calls BC Patil a coward

Taking to Twitter, the ex-Karnataka CM took on BC Patil and claimed that it was the BJP which was attempting to enforce destructive laws that will lead the farmers to commit suicide. The senior Congress leader went on to claim that the BJP government was using water cannons, tear gas and lathis to silence the farmers who were protesting. The ex-CM claimed that neither the BJP-led governments at both the Centre & the state provided compensation to the farmers who lost their lives due to rains and floods. Further, Siddaramaiah accused BC Patil of selling his soul for money and said that he had no right to continue as minister after speaking ill about the farmers.

READ | Karnataka Minister Says Govt Mulling Ban On Love Jihad 'at Any Cost'; Slams Siddaramaiah

BC Patil sparks controversy

Speaking to the farmers at Ponnampet, BC Patil was giving an anecdote of his interaction with a farmer woman who wore 'nice' gold bangles & said that the woman purchased the bangles after toiling as a farmer for 35 years. He went on cite the lady's example as a reason for farmers to not commit suicide and stressed that farmers who couldn't look after their families were cowards and that they should 'live and achieve'.

"This lady was wearing nice gold bangles. I asked her, where did the bangles come from? You look like you have a lot of money. Do you know what she said? She said 'this soil, I have worked hard in this soil for 35 years.' 'This mother gave me the gold,' she said. Doesn't that make you happy? Today farmers who are committing suicide- this is the response to them. Farmers who commit suicide are cowards. A coward who cannot look after his wife and children commits suicide. He should live and achieve. No true farmer should commit suicide. That lady is an example. If a woman can achieve so much, why can't others?", BC Patil said while addressing the farmers at Ponnampet on Thursday.

READ | Siddaramaiah Calls Yediyurappa 'most Incompetent CM' Over Cabinet Reshuffle Delay

'Never said farmers are cowards': Patil says only those who commit suicide are

However, BC Patil later clarified that his 'cowards' remark was directed at those who committed suicide, and not the farmers. Calling farmers the backbone of the nation, the state Agriculture Minister said that it was the government's job to look after farmers and ensure that they do not take such drastic steps. He also cited history to reiterate his claim that those who committed suicide were cowards. Further, Patil also went on to say that he spoke about the farmers as he held the respective portfolio and ruled out the possibility of apologizing for his remarks. The minister said that it was the intention of the BJP-led state government to help the farmers lead good lives and that the government was working towards it.

"I reiterate, I said whoever commits suicide is a coward. I never said that farmers are cowards. Farmers are the backbone of the nation. The government has to look after the farmers and ensure they don't commit suicide. History says that committing suicide is cowardice. Not just farmers whoever commits suicide is a coward. Being the agriculture minister, I spoke about farmers. I have said farmers shouldn't commit suicide therefore there is no question of apology. I have said when we have fallen we have to swim and win, is it wrong. Farmers have to live a good life that's our intention, for that we are doing our work", BC Patil clarified on his initial statement speaking to reporters later on Thursday.

READ | Karnataka Agriculture Minister Calls Farmer Committing Suicide 'cowards'; Won't Apologise