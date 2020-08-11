Sonu Sood Helps Javelin Thrower Sudama Yadav, Promises Knee Surgery

Sonu Sood on Tuesday, promised a knee surgery to javelin player Sudama Kumar Yadav after his brother approached the actor for help on Twitter. Sood, who has become a common man's messiah in these difficult times said, 'get ready to win the medal' after reading about his injury.

"Pls help my brother sir ji. Sudama had gone to represent the country in the Asian Youth Games from March 13-17, 2019 in Hong Kong. Just five minutes before the competition, he suffered a severe ACL rupture during warm-up," Prabhal Lal Yadav wrote on Twitter. Sonu Sood in response wrote that he will get his surgery done next week.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently also took the responsibility of three children from Telangana who lost their parents. “They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility," he wrote.

After helping migrant workers reach their homes safe and sound, Sonu Sood has taken on another mission. Recently, the Bollywood actor promised to financially support a family, who lost their parents in the recent Punjab hooch tragedy. Sonu said, "I ensure these little kids from Punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead,"(sic) on social media.

Karanpreet (13), Gurpreet (11), Arshpreet (9), and Sandeep (5), lost their parents in the Punjab hooch tragedy. While their father died of consuming spurious liquor, their mother succumbed to death due to the shock of her partner's demise. The children are currently at their uncle Sarwan Singh's residence, who allegedly is facing constraints in providing his brother's children with basic necessities. In an interview with Tribune India, Sarwan Singh revealed that due to limited earning, he is unable to take care of his brother's children.

If you are capable to help some one..you are blessed.



If you are capable and you don’t ..then God bless you. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 11, 2020

