Sonu Sood Asks People To Not Get Inked For Him After Fan Shows Off His Tattoo | Watch

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has won hearts by helping migrant workers reach their hometowns safely and arranging food and transport for them. The actor was recently invited for the dance reality show India's Best Dancer and met a superfan on the sets. Sood's superfan got the actor's name and face inked on his arms. Though Sonu was overwhelmed with the gesture, he requested others to refrain from doing so.

Sonu Sood's superfan shows a 'Sood Sood' tattoo, actor reacts

Sonu Sood was invited to be a part of the show's special Independence Day episode. During the shooting break, the actor met his superfan and introduced him to everyone. The actor then revealed that his superfan Shubham got his face tattooed on his arm. Shubham also got Sood's name inked on his arms.

In the video, Sonu Sood reveals that Shubham has been helping him and informing him when people misused Sood's name. The actor said that he got a chance to meet him and Shubham gave him a surprise. Sood then asks him to show his tattoo to the camera and urges his other fans to not do anything like that. The actor is further seen talking to the fan and wishes good luck for his future.

The actor's fans were happy to see the video and took to the comments section to react to it. Appreciating the actor's humbleness, one user wrote, "He's so humble ðŸ˜". Another user wrote 'Our hero' while hearts dropped down heart and fire emojis in response to the video. Many others lauded the actor for the way he responded to his fan.

Sonu Sood earlier took to his social media to go vocal for local and to create awareness about National Handloom Day. The actor joined hands with Smriti Irani's initiative and observed the National Handloom Day on August 7 with her. Sood posted a picture of him dressed in a handloom outfit and wrote in the caption, "The National Handloom Day is observed every year on 7th August to honour the handloom weavers in the country and also carter an impetus to India’s handloom industry @smritiiraniofficial #Vocal4Handmade". [sic] Recently, the actor also launched an app to help migrant workers find the right job opportunities and get the required training for the same.

