Sonu Sood Excited To Welcome People Stuck In Philippines, Assures 'arranging More Flights'

Actor Sonu Sood has been doing everything possible to lend his helping hand to the stranded migrant workers ever since the lockdown was imposed. The actor who has labeled as the 'messiah for migrants' since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak has left no stones unturned in assisting the distressed daily wage earners across the country. Sonu who has been updating details of his work on his social media accounts recently shared his happiness of welcoming the first set of people from the Philippines to India on August 7.

Sonu Sood welcomes first batch from Philipines to India

The actor shared the post on his Instagram story where he expressed his curiosity about seeing the people meeting their loved ones finally after a long time. Apart from this, the Dabangg actor wrote that those who are still stuck back in Manila; he is still making some arrangements for them to return back to their homeland and can meet their families as soon as possible.

Earlier, the actor had shared the good news on Twitter where he wrote about bringing back some people from Manila on August 5. The actor even informed that he will try to reach out to all in batches. At last, he wrote that he will work until everyone is safely back home. Scores of his fans hailed the actor for the kind of work he is doing to help the people.

Sonu had started his mission to send migrants home during the lockdown by arranging numerous buses in March. Later, as trains and flights resumed, he sent multiple sets of people home through these modes of travel. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police recently, apart from launching a platform for migrants to search jobs. Apart from this, sometime back, the actor also expressed his desire to open a training school especially for women where they could learn skills of self-defense from Pune's Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar, the 85-year-old lady whose video had gone viral on social media. Sonu, impressed by the woman's awe-inspiring skills with a bamboo stick, had tweeted asking for the old lady's contact details.

