Sonu Sood Helps Odisha Migrants: CM Naveen Patnaik, Neha Dhupia Praise Actor's Initiative

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday came to the rescue of 167 migrants stuck in Kerala by arranging a special chartered flight to help them reach their homes in Odisha. The group, comprising 147 women and 20 men, was airlifted by an Air Asia chartered flight from Kochi to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Praising Sonu Sood, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Twitter wrote, "Thank Bollywood actor @SonuSood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide #COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable." In response, Sood wrote to Patnaik, "Thank you so much for your encouraging words sir. I felt it was my duty to get our stranded sisters back to their homes. Will continue to support people struck anywhere in our country." [sic]

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia also took to their Twitter handles to praise Sonu Sood's efforts. Dhupia wrote, " @SonuSood so proud of you ... true hero." [sic]

The Bollywood star thanked the national carrier for its "immediate response and interest in supporting this endeavour". "AirAsia India has been very appreciative that this Umeed Ki Udan may be the first flight for many of them. The Allstars of AirAsia who have been part of this journey has been true COVID warriors and have done everything possible to make the guests onboard comfortable," Sonu added.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Odia women, most of whom were engaged in stitching and embroidery work in the textile sector in Kerala, had been trying to return for last several weeks and finally their plight was posted by someone on Twitter which led to Sood's help. Initially, it was proposed to bring back the young women by bus or train but Sood offered to send them in a special plane, said an airline official.

(with PTI inputs)

