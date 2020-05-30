Kubbra Sait feels honoured to 'know' Sonu Sood, calls him 'non mythical real flesh hero'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become quite popular in recent days after he arranged transport facilities for the migrant workers so that they can reach their homes. The Dabangg actor has been garnering love and appreciation from all across for his act of kindness and sincere efforts in helping the needy. Recently, Sacred Games fame star Kubbra Sait lauded the actor and said she feels blessed to even “know him.”

Kubbra Sait praises relentless efforts of Sonu Sood

Kubbra dedicated a post to the actor on her Twitter handle where she described the tireless efforts of the actor who is working hard to help people so that they can reach their homes safely. Kubbra extended her love towards the actor and called him a new age "non-mythical real flesh and blood super-hero.” She also hailed Sonu for his dedication towards the needy amid the adversities. At last, the actress concluded the post while expressing her honor of knowing the actor as a part of the film fraternity. Apart from Kubbra, several prominent stars from the entertainment industry, poured in their love for the actor while appreciating his work towards the workers. Among the ones to praise the Simmba actor was Dia Mirza, Ajay Devgn, and many more.

So much love for the new age non mythical real flesh and blood super hero of our times. Through the adversities and lows there is @SonuSood who just makes you nod your head and smile.

Ah! Bless you saab. It’s my honour to even say, “I know you.” — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 30, 2020

Sometime back, the actor disclosed an emotional reason behind his selfless help to the migrant workers in reaching their native place. While talking to popular news daily, Sonu Sood stated that he has gone all out to help the migrants reach home. He added that he too came to Mumbai as a migrant with a lot of dreams. When he saw the images of how the migrants were suffering, he decided to take things in his own hands. He said he saw pictures of people walking miles without food or water and the heart-wrenching images reminded him of his early days. He disclosed that he came to Mumbai without a reserved ticket and stood by the door. He also recalled sleeping in the space next to the washroom and stated that he knows what struggle is.

Sonu Sood has included his wife Sonali and his kids Eshaan and Ayaan in the noble deed as well. Sonu Sood revealed that they have started a helpline on which the migrants can call. Sonu Sood is looking after the paperwork for travelling as well as the medical reports of the passengers.

