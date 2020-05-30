Actress Shikha Malhotra, who's serving as nurse amid COVID, pens sweet note for Sonu Sood

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some inspiring stories of heroism. There have been many who have been donating to the relief funds, going on the streets to distribute food and other essentials to the needy. The celebrities too have lent their support to such causes, apart from being a part of informational campaigns.

Sonu Sood is currently making headlines for helping migrant workers and other stranded persons reach their homes. The actor’s acts have been inspiring the citizens, who have termed him as a ‘real-life hero.’ Not just the common man, he has also inspired another celebrity who also was termed as a ‘hero'.

Actress Shikha Malhotra was lauded a few days ago after she decided to volunteer as a nurse at a Mumbai Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shikha took to Twitter on Saturday and shared how she was feeling ‘mentally physically emotionally’ broken while serving as a nurse at the Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari for 64 days. She also said that she was feeling alone and helpless while working without salary as a nursing office, despite being praised with terms like #coronafighternurse and ‘inspiration’ before.

Shikha, who had debuted with the film Kaanchli this year, wished she was a successful actress so that she could have the money to arrange the journeys of the needy back home. Shikha stated that since she heard the news of Sonu’s initiative, she has been working without any worries at the ward and that her passion has grown ‘chauguna’ (four times). Saluting Sonu for his endeavour, she asked him if she could be of any help.

@SonuSood ji main #coronafighternurse 64 dino main mentally physically emotionally bohot tuti hun.. duniya kehti hai ki main unki inspiration hun par Mujhe apse himmat mili chalte jaane ki..apke jazbe ne mere sukoon Aur junoon dono ko chauguna kar diya #Salute to you🇮🇳🥺💐 pic.twitter.com/MgUIgwuQ6k — Shikha Malhotra (@iSHIKHAMALHOTRA) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu also earned praises for ‘airlifting’ a group of 177 girls, who were stuck in Kerala, to Bhubaneshwar recently. For close to three weeks, he has arranged buses for those stuck in Mumbai to states like Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Not just celebrities from the film industry, sportspersons, and politicians too have praised the Dabangg star.

