Sonu Sood Extends Help To Students Stuck In Kyrgyzstan, Arranges Charter Flights

Sonu Sood recently tweeted out to students who are stuck in Kyrgyzstan. Through his tweet, the actor informed them that charter flights will soon be operating from Bishkek to Varanasi on July 22. Take a look at his tweets and the reaction people had to it.

Sonu Sood's tweet for Kyrgyzstan students

This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home â£ï¸we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2020

Many fans and admirers of the actor responded to the post. A lot of fans poured in praises for the actor and his generous actions. One Twitter user wrote - Bus, trains, domestic flights & now international flights! Food & shelter. What not! Commendable is a small word. Respect is a small word too. Mind blowing stuff from real hero!. Another fan called him 'the son of the country'. Take a look at all the tweets in response to Sonu's tweet:

Bus, trains, domestic flights & now international flights! Food & shelter. What not! Commendable is a small word. Respect is a small word too. Mind blowing stuff from real hero! — Sanjeev Singh (@ImSanjeevSingh) July 21, 2020

Son of the country. You are the krishna of modern India @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/amFKzCo4hD — Amlendu Kashyap (@Amlendu36330717) July 21, 2020

Sonu Sood also posted his tweets on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of the tweet and called it Kyrgyzstan Mission. He also mentioned that the flight will commence at 12 noon. Take a look at Sonu's Instagram story:

Pic Credit: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Sonu Sood has invested in helping people out and has done so throughout the pandemic. Earlier the actor had arranged for buses to help the migrants go back home to their respective states and also helped in other areas. Sonu Sood has also been getting many requests from people on his Twitter and recently, a student from Russia tweeted out that many Indians were stuck there as well and he would really like his help. He wrote - Good morning sir....I need your help...i am student studying medicine in belgorod state of russia..like me there are hundreds of students who want to go home but our government is not helping us...can you please help us. Check out the tweet:

Good morning sir....I need your help...i am student studying medicine in belgorod state of russia..like me there are hundreds of students who want to go home but our government is not helping us...can you please help us https://t.co/qumuMJT2vb — Junaid Ahmad (@JunaidA70586219) July 21, 2020

Sonu Sood also responded to his post as well. He is keen on helping out as many people as he can. Sonu wrote - Send me the details. Will try my best with fingers crossed emoji. Take a look:

Send me the details. Will try my best ðŸ¤ž https://t.co/10507BUISx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sonu Sood's Instagram

