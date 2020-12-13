Sonu Sood Launches Initiative To Gift E-rickshaws To Underprivileged

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic. Sood, known for films like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar, and Simmba, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown earlier this year.

The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled ''khud kamaao ghar chalaao'', is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people "self-reliant". "I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient," Sood said in a statement.

A small step today, for a big leap tomorrow. By providing free e-rickshaws that can be used to kickstart small businesses, My effort to empower people to become self reliant. #KhudKamaoGharChalaao#MaksadTohIndiaKoBananaHaihttps://t.co/hN5ERGVMqT pic.twitter.com/x9cVN0X4SH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 13, 2020

The actor had earlier also launched the ''Pravasi Rojgar'' app, which aims to connect those who lost their jobs in the pandemic to companies and offers specific programmes to help improve their skills.

Sonu Sood had a few days ago launched 'SONUISM' to provide medical education in foreign universities. Previously, he had launched a platform to provide scholarships in technical courses, a platform to provide jobs, a platform to perform surgeries, a platform for training for administrative services exams and more. This was after he was tagged with 'real life hero' title when he went out of his way to arrange for the return of migrants to their homes.

I want every child who dreams to become a doctor to be a doctor. Iam here to announce the launch of https://t.co/ijxRMbqSRm!

It’s my scholarship program in association with ISM EDUTECH to help needy students fulfill the dreams of becoming a DOCTOR, let’s make a healthy nation. pic.twitter.com/JkDU7Oek4o — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2020

Sonu on the professional front

On the film front, Sonu Sood will next feature in Prithviraj, which is based on the life of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan. He has also been shooting for Telugu films like Acharya and Alludu Adhurs, where he has visitors on the sets hailing him for his ventures.

(with PTI inputs)

