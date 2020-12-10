Sonu Sood Tops '50 Asian Celebrities In The World'; Says 'Won’t Stop Till My Last Breath'

On December 9, 2020, UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye published its top ’50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has topped the list for his philanthropic efforts during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic this year. In a first-of-its-kind ranking, the 47-year-old actor beat off global competition to be named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world. Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir complimented the actor and said that he was a deserving winner.

Sonu Sood tops '50 Asian Celebrities in The World' list

The list celebrates artists who made a positive impact by their actions or have inspired people in their own unique way. The list involved public input and several social media posts collated for the nominations. According to Zee News, Sonu expressed his gratitude for the honour which recognized his far-reaching efforts at transporting and helping Indian migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that it was his duty to help his countrymen during the pandemic. He further continued that helping others was an instinct that came from within.

The Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi star said that eventually, this was something he came to Mumbai for. It was his responsibility as an Indian, which he did. He continued that he thinks all the love of the people which he received were simply their wishes and prayers. “Once again, I won’t stop till my last breath”, added Sonu.

As per reports by Zee News, entertainment editor of Eastern Eye Asjad Nazir who compiled the list said that Sonu was a deserving winner because no other celebrity did as much to help others during the lockdown. He said that the big-hearted Bollywood star helping impoverished migrant workers who were stranded by lockdown get back home, which evolved into a spectacularly philanthropic mission that has made a difference to so many during the pandemic. He continued to praise the actor by saying that whether it was paying for surgeries, donating food, setting up scholarships, campaigning for women’s rights, or buying a new tractor for a farmer, ‘super Sonu’ helped in countless ways in 2020. “He fully deserves the Jean Hersolt Humanitarian Award, which is handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences”, he concluded.

Lilly Singh, a Canadian YouTuber, comedian and TV personality, secured the second number for her pathbreaking journey and entertaining audiences most when they needed it. Half-Indian British pop star Charli XCX, British Indian actor Dev Patel and Indian singer Armaan Malik secured third, fourth and fifth places respectively for entertaining the audience by creating new music and movies. Rest of the top 10 includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas (6), Prabhas (7), Mindy Kaling (8), Surbhi Chandna (9) and Kumail Nanjiani (10).

An 18-year-old Canadian newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who was featured in Never Have I Ever, is the youngest in the list. The oldest is 78-year-old Amitabh Bachchan who helped with the humanitarian causes, beat Covid-19 after contracting it. The highest placed author is the Avni Doshi who was nominated for the Booker Prize.

Image Source: Sonu Sood Instagram

