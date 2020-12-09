Sonu Sood Mortgages 8 Properties To Raise Rs 10 Crore For The Needy: Reports

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work for the migrant labourers got noticed by all and he got lauded for his efforts by the country. As the stories about the actor helping the needy spread further, the cry for help also started increasing. A report in Moneycontrol.com states that Sonu Sood has mortgaged 8 of his properties in Juhu to raise money for the needy.

Sonu Sood's properties mortgaged to help needy: Reports

The media portal reports that Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight of his properties in Juhu in order to raise a loan of Rs 10 crores. The report in the media portal further reveals that the mortgaged properties include two shops located on the ground floor and six flats in the Shiv Sagar CGHS in Juhu. Reportedly, the building is located along the AB Nayar Road near the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.

The media portal suggests that the flats include one unit each from the first to the sixth floor of the building. The media portal has also stated that the bank that has granted the loan to the actor is Standard Chartered Bank. The media portal has also stated that according to a report they got from Zapkey.com, the actor was levied a registration fee of Rs 5 Lakh to raise the Rs 10 crore loan.

Sonu Sood's net worth in 2020

As per reports in CAKnowledge.com, Sonu Sood's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 130.339 crores. ($17 million). Sonu Sood's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements.

Sonu Sood has been in the entertainment industry for almost 21 years. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry and has managed to receive a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for his indelible acting skills. Sood, prominently known to portray negative characters on-screen, is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Sonu Sood's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Sonu Sood's movies

Sonu Sood was previously seen in Paltan and Siimmba in the year 2018. The actor will be seen next in Prithviraj that will be released soon. The movie is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

