Sonu Sood Remembers His Mother On Her 13th Death Anniversary With A Beautiful Pic

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to share a beautiful picture of his mother Saroj Sood on her 13th death anniversary. Sood wrote, 'it has been 13 years since you passed away. I miss you Maa'. He also wrote that things would have been better if she was around today.

It is not a hidden fact that Sonu shared an extremely close bond with his mother. The actor often shares some fond memories of him with his mother. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Simmba actor had penned down a heartfelt note for his mother on his social media. The actor shared a collage of some lovely pictures with his mother. He shared some throwback pictures with his mother from his childhood and teenage years which were truly endearing.

13th Oct.

13 साल हो गए माँ।

यहाँ सब ठीक ही चल रहा है।

आप होते तो शायद थोड़ा और बेहतर होता।

Miss you maa ❣️ pic.twitter.com/5fJNmprvOW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 13, 2020

Sonu Sood, recently announced that he will financially support any student in need to complete their education. The actor’s initiative is inspired by his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who used to teach students who could not afford their education. Speaking about the initiative, Sonu said that he has always been a “big supporter” of the right to education. He mentioned that he feels it is the “most important gift” one can give to others.

