Sonu Sood Distributes Smartphones To Underprivileged School Children In Morni Village

Sonu Sood’s kindness and compassion to help the needy in times of a global crisis have made the actor a real-life hero for many. Sonu Sood, who was earlier focused on helping people reach their home towns and villages safely during the lockdown, has gone a step ahead to help the needy now. Recently, the actor distributed smartphones to kids in the remote village Morni in Haryana, in order to make sure that the education of these children isn’t compromised due to the global pandemic. Read further ahead.

Also Read | If Not An Actor, Find Out Pooja Hegde's Alternative Career Choice; Read Here

Sonu Sood distributes smartphones to children

After knowing about the unfortunate situation of the children living in the remote village of Morni in Haryana, the Bollywood actor came forward to help them. The children, who earlier had to travel miles in order to access one smartphone for their online classes have now been provided with their own smartphones by Sonu Sood in order to make sure that their education doesn’t get compromised. Karan Gilhotra, who is Sonu Sood’s friend delivered these smartphones to the principal of the Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village. After having received the smartphones, there was no end to the happiness of these children. These children also digitally interacted with Sonu Sood over a video call on the same day.

Also Read | All About Pooja Hedge-John Abraham Starrer Upcoming Gangster Film 'Mumbai Saga'

On August 26, 2020, Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle in order to share the good news with the world. His tweet read that the actor had a wonderful morning as he watched these children get their smartphones in order to attend their online classes. The actor also mentioned “Padhega India Tabhi Toh Badhega India” in his tweet, spreading the awareness and importance of education in the lives of children.

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Also Read | Mira Kapoor Reveals Who Out Of Her And Shahid Kapoor Is More Caring

In fact, this is not the first time when the actor has come forward to help facilitate the education of underprivileged students. It was not very long ago when Sonu Sood helped a family in Himachal Pradesh. The family’s last resort to buy a smartphone for their child so as to not make their education suffer was to sell their cow (the only mean of income in their house). But, Sonu Sood didn’t let things get so bad for the family as he presented the family with a smartphone.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu And Other South Celebrities Who Had Exciting Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.