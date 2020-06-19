Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonu Sood’s Throwback Picture With His Mother Is All Things Love

If there is one Bollywood actor who has truly emerged as the 'common man's messiah' in these stressful times of the pandemic, it is Sonu Sood. The actor has been extensively helping the migrants travel back home as the world fights the battle against Coronavirus. The 'Dabangg' actor has also been actively responding to all the love, blessings, and queries he has been receiving on social media.

Talking about the actor, a recent throwback picture of him along with his mother Saroj Sood has been going viral on social media. Needless to say, the picture brings out the bond between the mother-son duo in an endearing manner.

Sonu Sood strikes a pose with his mother

Sonu can be seen embracing his mother lovingly. The actor can be seen donning a cream-colored jacket while his mother makes way for a pretty sight in a purple saree. The beautiful memory of the actor with his late mother screams love. Take a look at the picture.

Sonu Sood shared a heartfelt post for his mother

It is not a hidden fact that Sonu shared an extremely close bond with his mother. The actor often shares some fond memories of his with his mother. On the occasion of Mother's Day last month, the Simmba actor had penned down a heartfelt note for his mother on his social media. The actor shared a collage of some lovely pictures with his mother. He shared some throwback pictures with his mother from his childhood and teenage years which were truly endearing to behold.

Sonu also shared a heartfelt caption on the occasion. He stated that he celebrates Mother's Day every day unknowingly. He wrote how a mother celebrates the presence of her child in her life every day. The actor further wrote how he misses his mother every second of his life.

The Happy New Year actor further jotted down some fond memories of his with his mother. He stated how he misses dropping off his mother to her college along with attending her lectures as a student. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor also mentioned how life is not the same without his mother and that she was the sole driving force for him to achieve his goals. Take a look at the actor's heartfelt post.

