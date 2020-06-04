Sonu Sood sends strong message for Punjab govt's 'Mission Fateh', CM conveys gratitude

Sending migrants home has not been the only cause that Sonu Sood has been associated with during the COVID-19 pandemic. Much before his initiative of arranging the journeys of stranded persons, the actor had offered his hotel for quarantine facility and even provided food to the needy. In the latest gesture, the Dabangg star has lent his support to Punjab government’s informational campaign around COVID-19.

Sonu recently shot a message for the initiative titled Mission Fateh. In a message in Punjabi, he is heard talking about the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing, with supporting visuals, to eradicate coronavirus. The actor shared how Punjabis had to be ‘Captains’ to follow these precautions to make the state ‘Fateh’ (victorious).

The video was shared by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who called Sonu ‘our Punjabi boy’ thanked him for taking time to create awareness about #MissionFateh.

Sharing an appeal from our Punjabi boy @SonuSood for all the people of Punjab. Thank you Sonu for taking time out to join hands for creating awareness about #MissionFateh. pic.twitter.com/VYNDjvvFu9 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 4, 2020

Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh had praised Sonu for his efforts in helping the migrant workers and other stranded persons travel back to their cities. He had addressed him by his birthplace, Moga, in the state, and called it ‘good work.’

It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Punjab is among the better-performing states in the battle against COVID-19 with only 300 active cases at the moment, and 47 deaths. Overall, the number of active cases in India has risen to 1,06,737 and deaths reported have been 6075, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India is currently in the fifth phase of the lockdown, that has been underway since the last week of March.

