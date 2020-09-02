Sonu Sood Opens Up On His Journey From South Films To Bollywood On Neha Dhupia's Show

In the recent episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood spoke about how his journey into the movie world started. Recalling the time when he bagged his first role in a South Indian film, Sonu Sood revealed that his mother presented him a book on ‘How to learn Tamil’.

Sonu Sood added that he reached the sets, after thoroughly reading the book and preparing some notes. Furthermore, Sonu revealed that after the makers of the film confirmed his role in the movie, he contacted everyone he knew, informing them of his first major break.

Sonu speaks about his journey

Reminiscing the day he got the movie, Sonu mentioned that it was raining very heavily in Chennai and remarked that he will never forget it. The actor also spoke about his first-ever role as Bhagat Singh in the Bollywood film Shaheed-E-Azam. Sonu admitted that his journey in Bollywood started from Shaheed-E-Azam, as post the movie’s success, Mani Ratnam gave him a role in Yuva and he went on to do films like Jodhaa Akbar and Aashiq Banaya Apne.

The promotional clip of No Filter Neha shows Sonu Sood speaking about his experience of helping the migrant workers of India, who faced the brunt of the unprecedented lockdown imposition. Speaking about the same, Sonu revealed that his team engineered a toll-free number that can take more than 1000 calls a day.

Adding to the same, the actor mentioned that he was taken by surprise when his team received nearly 7.5 lakh call requests within 38 hours of its launch.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Sonu Sood helped many migrant workers to get back to their homes, who were left stranded. The actor made arrangements for them in special trains and also lent his support to fans on social media, amid these trying times. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Kurukshetra.

Sonu Sood- on the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles, Simmba follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the righteous path.

