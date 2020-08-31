Sonu Sood Helps Student With BA Admission, Sends Shoes To Athlete With Olympic Dream

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news recently for helping migrant workers get back to their hometown amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises. The actor has also been constantly active on his social media to reach out to people in need. Recently, Sonu Sood sent shoes for a player who is preparing for the Olympic Games, got an admission done for a BA student, and also ordered books for a UPSC exam applicant. Check out Sonu Sood's Tweets:

Sonu Sood gets a BA admission done

A student named Nishant Kumar explained how he doesn't have the funds to get an admission. Sonu Sood addressed the issue and replied saying, "Admission done". Check out the Tweet above.

Sonu Sood gets shoes for an Olympic aspirant

It’s done bhai . Will be delivered today ðŸ‘ https://t.co/ytqh67j4MP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Manoj, an athlete, mentioned how his family doesn't have the money to buy him shoes. It is also reported that Manoj has played the sport by borrowing shoes from his friends. Sonu Sood replied to the tweet, "It’s done bhai . Will be delivered today".

Sonu Sood orders books for a UPSC student

Your books will reach you by tomorrow â£ï¸ðŸ™ https://t.co/8Ad2JR5IUo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Pavan K asked Sonu if he could help with his sister's UPSC preparation. He said his father is a farmer and that they can't afford the books required for the same. Sood replied to Pavan's tweet, "Your books will reach you by tomorrow".

Sonu Sood's social work amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Opening martial arts school

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

After 'Warrior Aaji's video showing her Lathi skills went viral, Sonu Sood noticed it. He then mentioned that he would like to open up a school for her where she can teach her skills to the women of this country. Keeping his promise, Sonu Sood opened the martial arts school.

Sonu Sood provides accommodation to 20,000 workers

Last Monday, the actor maintained his good deeds and offered 20,000 migrant workers with accommodation. He announced this through his Instagram handle and said, ''I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause''. Back in July, the actor also launched an app named ‘Pravasi Rojgar.' The app offers over three lakh jobs to migrant workers in various fields from over 500 reputed companies, around the country.

