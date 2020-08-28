Sonu Sood Replies To Fan Asking For Amazon Subscription: 'Should I Also Send Popcorn?'

With over 14,000 likes and 2,00 retweets, Sonu Sood's reply to a fan asking for Amazon subscription for 1 year went viral on Twitter. The Bollywood star who has become a messiah for common man, a problem-solver replied to a fan who requested him for an Amazon Prime account because he wanted to watch a movie.

Sood in his funny avatar said, "Should I send a television also along brother? An air conditioner and some popcorns." Another fan wrote that can he pay his taxes to Sonu Sood instead of Government of India and to this, Sood wrote, "Yes, with your prayers and wishes."

Sonu Sood to help students

The decision of the government to go ahead with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic is currently mired in controversy.

Sonu Sood reacted to a video of a student talking about not having funds to travel to the examination centre, amid the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued threat. The actor wrote that he is willing to help all those students who are stuck in flood-hit regions of Bihar, Assam, and Gujarat.

The Dabangg star tweeted that he is ready to make travel arrangements to reach the centres, urging them to inform him about the areas of travel. He added that no one should be missing the exams for the lack of resources.

Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources🇮🇳 https://t.co/fv5GqjOq90 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020

Sonu has been termed as a 'real life hero' in the COVID-19 pandemic, as he arranged buses, trains and flights to help migrant workers and other stranded persons head back to their hometowns.

