Andhra Pradesh: Tribals Built 4 Km Road, Sonu Sood Says 'want The Nation To Follow This'

Sonu Sood’s act of kindness and helpfulness is wide-spreading with people thanking the actor for his help. Recently, a group of villagers had constructed a 4km road to their hilltop village along with pinning banners of the actor’s pictures to thank him for the recognition. One of the users shared a video on Twitter which showed the kaccha road construction almost complete by Kodama tribals. Along with the video, the tribals of the village also named the road after the actor and also invited him to pay a visit to the tribal hamlet.

Sonu Sood gets love from Kodama villagers

The residents of Kodama have laid the road by themselves, solving the perennial problem which they say had been ignored by the authorities. Their efforts caught the attention of actor Sonu Sood who heaped praises on the initiative on Twitter, with the promise that he would visit the village soon. The Dabangg actor who was surprised to see the hard work of the villagers, lauded their efforts and called it “history”. He further wrote that he wants the entire nation to follow this. At last, he concluded the post by writing, “New India”. In another tweet, he expressed his desire to pay a visit and wrote that he will soon make a visit and meet the people. In a third post on the micro-blogging site, the actor wrote that he hopes that these villagers will inspire more people to take such responsibility.

With the kaccha road works almost complete, tribals in Kodama panchayat put up posters of @SonuSood at different points to thank him for the recognition. #Vizianagaram #AndhraPradesh. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UW5OUlmh8F — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 27, 2020

This is HISTORY.

I want the Nation to follow this.

NEW INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1FPecFqXUD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2020

3-time Salur MLA Peedika Rajanna Dora from @YSRCParty writes letter urging @SonuSood to visit the tribal hamlets. pic.twitter.com/azACC7BclU — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 27, 2020

I wanna come and see you guys soon. Let’s plan. You all have created HISTORY ❤️ https://t.co/0nCd0t7I1e — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2020

Sometime back, the actor provided Smartphones to the students of a remote village in Morni, Haryana for their online classes. The students received the Smartphones on August 25, through Sood’s friend Karan Gilhotra who delivered them to the school principal. The students also interacted with Sood over a video call. The actor shared his happiness of seeing the children getting a Smartphone to study at home on Twitter. The actor even thanked is friend Karan for reaching out to the students in the remote village In the post, the actor wrote that it was a wonderful beginning of the day for Sonu Sood who got to see students receiving smartphones so that nothing can stop them from studying.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

