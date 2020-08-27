Sonu Sood's Photos With Family From Ganpati Visarjan Are Unmissable, See Pics

Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his acts of generosity during the pandemic. The actor was recently photographed by shutterbugs as he along with his family stepped out for the Ganesh Visarjan. The actor was being clicked right from the time he got out of his building to the time when he and his family went for the Visarjan.

For the occasion, Sonu wore a dark grey printed kurta along with denim. He also completed the look with a white mask. His wife and kids were seen wearing casual attires along with necessary precautions. In one of the pictures, the actor along with his family can be seen praying to the idol before the immersion. Take a look at a few pictures of the actor captured by the paparazzi.

Seeing these pictures, fans and netizens are commenting appreciation to the post. The posts shared by paparazzi garnered heaps of praise and positive comments. Netizens went on to praise him for all his good deeds, while some also showered their prayers and blessings on him for all his help and support towards people. One of the users wrote, “He is the man of gratitude”. While the other one wrote, “God will always bless him”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Sonu Sood Reacts To Comment Of Fan Who Wants Him To Make A Covid-19 Vaccine

Apart from this post, Sonu Sood shared a picture of him beside the idol. In the post, once can see the elaborate set up of the place of worship. Sood can be seen standing there with folded hands as he strikes a pose for the camera. Along with the post he wrote, “#GanpatiBappaMorya”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sonu Sood Helps Widow Woman Whose House Was Ravaged By Rains

On the work front

Sonu Sood was last seen in Naganna’s Kurukshetra that released in the year 2019. The film also starred Meghana Raj, Darshan Thoogudeep and Arjun Sarja in lead roles. The actor will next be seen in Babu Yogeswaran’s Thamilarasan. He will share screen space with Yogi Babu and Suresh Gopi. The film has completed its filming process but the makers have not yet revealed the release date of the film.

Also read | Sonu Sood To Pen A Book On How His Rescue Mission Changed His Outlook On Life

Also read | Sonu Sood Pledges Support For Over 400 Families Of Deceased, Injured Migrants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.