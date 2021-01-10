Sonu Sood, Sunanda Sharma Share New Stills Of Their Upcoming Song

Remember Sunanda Sharma from the popular song Jaani Tera Naam? Sonu Sood took to his social media to share a new still from his upcoming song opposite Sharma. Sharing the picture, Sunanda wrote - “बाहों के दरमियाँ दो प्यार मिल रहे हैं, @sonu_sood"

Song is titled 'Pagal Nahi Hona' and the track will be sung by Sharma. According to the reports, the lyrics are penned by Jaani. In another still shared by Sunanda, she is seen surrounded by army officers at a station. Further details are yet awaited.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has said filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Earlier this year, Sood, known for films like "Dabangg", "Jodhaa Akbar", and "Simmba", catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.

During a virtual session of "We The Women" on Friday, Sood opened up about how 2020 has changed his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, who has previously played villain in films such as "Simmba", "R…Rajkumar" and "Arundhati". "I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let’s hope... It's new beginnings, new innings, it is a new pitch and it will be nice fun," the actor said.

He recalled that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie "Acharya", South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a hero. "We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him.

"There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot," Sood said. The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.

