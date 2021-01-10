Sonu Sood moves Bombay High Court over BMC's complaint on his 6-storey Juhu property

Actor Sonu Sood has moved the Bombay High Court over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's action against him over his property in Mumbai. The BMC had recently filed a police complaint against him for allegedly converting his six-storey residential property into a hotel without obtaining the permission of the BMC. In his plea to the High Court, he stated that the conversion did not require permission from the municipal body.

Sonu moves HC over complaint by BMC

As per PTI, Sonu Sood in his affidavit filed through his advocate D P Singh stated that he had not carried out any 'illegal or unauthorised' construction .

"The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrant permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done," Singh said.

The matter will be heard by a single bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan on Monday.

Sonu Sood's property row

The petition sought the dismissal of the notice issued by the BMC after carrying out an inspection on October 24 last yea for not obtaining the required permission for the conversion. A few days ago, a junior engineer of K-West ward registered a complaint against Sonu and his wife Sonali Sood, claiming that the ‘unauthorized construction’ continued to be carried out even after the notice.

Sonu Sood had approached a civil court after getting the notice last week, but did not get relief, after which he approached the high court.

Sonu Sood, known for work in hits like Dabangg, Simmba and more, is currently in the news for his charitable initiatives.

(With inputs from PTI)

