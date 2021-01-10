Sonu Sood creates fan frenzy as he visits Shirdi temple; crowd shouts 'real hero'

It is normal to see fans crowding near the stars of the film industry. However, when terms like ‘real hero’ are chanted by them, one can realise that it’s not the on-screen appearance that is making people go gaga over them. This could be best explained in the manner in which Sonu Sood was cheered for when he recently visited the Shirdi temple.

Fans go gaga over Sonu Sood in Shirdi

A video of Sonu Sood on his exit from the Sai Baba Temple in Maharashta’s Shirdi is going viral on Twitter. The actor can be seen being escorted out at the entrance, which was filled with a big crowd to catch his glimpse. Not just did the people spread out wide take out their phones to grab a moment with the actor, they went on to clap for him and shouted words like ‘real hero’ and more.

Sonu was overwhelmed with the applause and kept waving and even shook hands with some. The entire crowd erupted in applause as he stood up from his car.

People going crazy in #Shirdi when they saw #SonuSood. Started applauding. Calling him THE REAL HERO@Sonusood pic.twitter.com/hBHys0Ulqi — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) January 9, 2021

The appreciation for his charitable initiatives has become common today. Not just fans landing on his sets to convey their gratitude, they have been marking it in various ways. This includes naming their stores in his honour and a group even went on to make a temple in his name.

Sonu has been making headlines for his helpful initiatives, that had started during the COVID-19 lockdown. An initiative that started with sending migrants to their hometowns when travel restrictions were in place, the Dabangg star expanded it, and launched formal platforms to provide jobs, medical needs, scholarships and more.

Sonu on the professional front

On the work front, Sonu recently launched his book I Am No Messiah. He is shooting for Telugu films like Alludu Adhurs and Acharya, where Chiranjeevi had also felicitated him. The veteran actor had said, "You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands. Your journey will surely inspire."

Among other ventures include Prithviraj, and a recently signed film titled Kisaan.

IT’S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2021

