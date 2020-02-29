Sonu Sood To Be Part Of Chiranjeevi's 152nd Film

Sonu Sood has come a long way from making his debut in a Tamil movie in 1999 to playing a part in south superstar Chiranjeevi's next Telugu film. The actor on Friday confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

The project marks Chiranjeevi's 152nd film and is helmed by Koratala Siva.

"It makes me very proud to be associated with the project and sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi Sir. The south Indian film industry has been very embracing of me and I hope with this film I am able to give them back the same amount of love through my work," Sonu said in a statement.

In the film, the Bollywood actor will be playing one of the prime characters.

Sonu will also be seen in Tamil film "Thamilarasan", an action drama directed by Babu Yogeswaran, while in Bollywood, his next release will be Akshay Kumar-led period drama "Prithviraj".

About Sonu Sood

Sonu is known for his performances in films like Happy New Year, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Sonu featured in several south Indian films before appearing in Hindi movie "Shaheed-E-Azam". He got recognition as Abhishek Bachchan's brother in Mani Ratnam's "Yuva". "To get good roles and good films is difficult for an outsider," Sonu said, when quizzed about the challenges that an outsider faces.

"To survive here physically, mentally is not easy. Because you don't know anyone here, everything is new to you. You just have to keep on. It is like staying underwater. How long you can hold your breath is important," the actor told PTI in an interview.

(With PTI inputs)

