Sonu Sood Thinks Toll-free Number Might Crash Due To High Traffic, Provides An Alternative

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday (May 26) launched a toll-free number to facilitate the migrants to reach their home. On Thursday, the actor took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans and followers that he thinks the helpline number might not work/or crash due to the high traffic they have been receiving.

Providing an alternative to the people if they are not able to reach the toll-free number, Sonu Sood provided a direct number 9321472118. He requested everyone to "only message" (on WhatsApp) and not call on the number.

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown.

आपके काल्स और मैसेज हमें इस रफ्तार से आ रहे हैं कि हो सकता है हमारे tollfree नंबर तक आप नहिं पहुंच सकें. ऐसा हो तो आप डायरेक्ट इस नंबर पर अपनी सूचना WhatsApp मैसेज कर सकते हैं

9321472118

कृपया इस नंबर पर कॉल ना करें. सिर्फ मैसेज भेजें🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2020

A few days back Sonu Sood shared a small clip of his phone buzzing with messages and showed how quickly he is receiving texts — every second. He wrote, "We are getting your messages at this speed. I and my team are trying our best to help everyone! But if we miss some messages in this, I'm sorry for that."

Sonu Sood reportedly works 22 hours a day to get everything in order. He has sent busses to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan as well as Jharkhand. Sonu Sood's Twitter is filled with tweets from people asking him to help them out. While some are genuinely in need of assistance, there are some who are indulging in some light-hearted humor.

