Sonu Sood Urges Mumbaikars To Be 'patient' Amid Major Power Outage; Others Join In

As Mumbai came to standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the megapolis on Monday, Hindi cine personalities including Sonu Sood, Ali Fazal, and filmmaker Kunal Kohli urged people to stay calm.

Maharashtra's Power Minister Nitin Raut said the electricity supply in Mumbai was interrupted around 10 am during maintenance and repair work at Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre. In a Twitter post, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. "Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour," he tweeted.

'People's messiah' Sonu Sood, on his timeline wrote, "The entire country came to know just when the electricity in Mumbai went off for two hours. But even today there are many houses in the country that do not get electricity even for two hours. So please be patient." [sic]

मुंबई में दो घंटे से बिजली नहीं तो पूरे देश को पता चल गया।



लेकिन आज भी देश में ऐसे बहुत से घर हैं जिन्हें दो घंटों के लिए भी बिजली नहीं मिलती।



इसलिए कृपा धैर्य रखें। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 12, 2020

Kohli requsted his social media followers to not panic. "Another #power tussle in Mumbai?! #powercut #poweroutage stay calm, there's truly no shortage of #power in Mumbai. Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting, tweeted Fazal."

In an unprecedented situation, due to grid failure, there has been a power outage in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region on Monday. The official Twitter handle of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity informed that the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. Power has since returned to many parts.

