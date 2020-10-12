Mumbai Power Cut Sparks Memes; 'WFH, Online Classes & Netflix' Hit, Say Twitterati

Be it a serious or comical event, meme-makers are always on the prowl. And it was no different when the power cut in Mumbai on Monday became a talking point. The blackout led to hilarious posts from netizens as the grid failure created inconvenience for Mumbaikars. As Mumbai suffered a total power cut, here's what the meme-makers were up to.

READ: Power Cut Across Mumbai LIVE Updates: Incoming Electricity Failure From TATA, Says BEST

Memes on Mumbai Power cut

Netizens put on their creative best to jokingly highlight how work from home employees, students and those accustomed to power cuts would react with delight. Apart from how people who dread Monday at work would exult, the feelings of students attending online lectures during the pandemic and the delight of those living on the outskirts of Mumbai, like Dombivali, who are used to power cuts, were hilariously highlighted. People lamenting how charging their devices too got hilarious memes.

Here are the best tweets:

#powercut



No Power in Mumbai.



WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

Mumbai experiences #PowerCut today in several parts

Meanwhile Ulhasnagar & Ambernath residents to Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/k3IxN9f0yY — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) October 12, 2020

People are complaining about the power cut in Mumbai.

Meanwhile,my online lecture just got cancelled because of #powercut pic.twitter.com/qIJliVZbt1 — Smit Pujara (@smit_pujara) October 12, 2020

Electricity #PowerCut all-over Mumbai and your phone battery is 3% pic.twitter.com/51yk6oCOfE — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 12, 2020

#powercut #Mumbai



Me reading tweets.



My phone battery at 1% : pic.twitter.com/tIC2MAzti1 — How Football Saved Humans - Great book to read (@how_humans) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars - Yaar this #powercut sucks.

People who stays around Ulhasnagar and Dahanu - pic.twitter.com/RJNHpNNNAu — Pratik Jadhav (@PratikJ01) October 12, 2020

Power cut in Mumbai

The power outage in entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Monday morning was caused to a grid failure due to the incoming electricity supply from TATA power, BEST informed.

READ:KL Rahul Tweets On Hardik Pandya's Birthday, Fans Return With 'Koffee Memes' On Occasion

“There is a grid failure due to that supply coming from TATA power to BEST is stopped, so we can't distribute power to our 10 lakh consumers. I regret personally, as soon as the grid is restored, supply will be restored,” BEST PRO Manoj Warade confirmed.

The power cut led to local train services being hit Churchgate to Vasai. The 400 KV Line, MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu lines and 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs were affected.

Western Railway confirmed that the services were affected and sought co-operation from the commuters. It added that the MSETCL supply was used for services between Borivili to Virar section and efforts were on to extend this line to restore supply to Churchgate-Borivali section. It is likely to take an hour to bring the services back to normal.

READ:Krunal Pandya Challenges Fans To Makes Funny Memes Of His Expression; Watch Video

READ:Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Triggers A Laugh Riot With Hilarious Meme Templates; Check Out