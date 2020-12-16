Sonu Sood Won't Do 'villain Roles', Says 'I'm Being Offered Many Good Roles'

Sonu Sood will now be only doing 'positive roles' and 'author-backed' roled after a sea change in his life in the past one year. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Sonu Sood revealed that he won't do 'villain roles' now, courtesy his positive image in the COVID-19 times.

"I’m being offered many good roles. I need to work out the time frame to do at least a couple of films a year," Sood told SpotboyE after reports suggested that his next film Alludu Adhurs was modified a bit keeping his philanthropic work in mind.

Reports suggest that Sood has been offered the role of 'Bike Ambulance Dada' a.k.a Karimul Haque, a Bengal man who carried sick people on his motor bike to hospital.

Actor Sonu Sood recently announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic. Sood, known for films like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar, and Simmba, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown earlier this year.

The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled 'khud kamaao ghar chalaao', is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people "self-reliant". "I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient," Sood said in a statement.

The actor had earlier also launched the 'Pravasi Rojgar' app, which aims to connect those who lost their jobs in the pandemic to companies and offers specific programmes to help improve their skills.

