Stone Artist Dedicates Art To Sonu Sood For His Philanthropic Work, Actor Reacts

Actor Sonu Sood who is known for his philanthropic work amid the pandemic has been receiving love and appreciation from people across. Recently, a stone artist paid tribute to the actor for his relentless work by creating a stone art by himself with the help of river stone. The artist Suman Dabholkar shared the art piece on Twitter which was even noticed by the Happy New Year actor.

Sonu Sood acknowledges stone art

The sculpture shared two pictures on Twitter while showing off his artwork. The first picture was the raw river stone which was later converted into the picture of Sonu Sood brilliantly. The actor who was touched by the beautiful artwork praised Suman on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Stone man.’

This is not the first instance that the actor has won the hearts of many as they bestow their love and blessings on him. Sonu Sood has been continuously loved for his effortless services provided to the needy and migrant workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown to reach home. Earlier, impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, Sonu posted its picture on social media. The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.

To acknowledge the art, the ‘Dabangg’ star re-tweeted his fan’s post and wrote, “On each leaf is written the name of the printer’s name, with folded hands emoticon. Meanwhile, the actor has gained a spot in the top 50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye. In a first-of-its-kind ranking, the 47-year-old actor beat off global competition to be named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world. Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir complimented the actor and said that he was a deserving winner. The list celebrates artists who made a positive impact on their actions or have inspired people in their own unique way. The list involved public input and several social media posts collated for the nominations.

