Sonu Sood's Fan Creates A Leaf-art Of The Actor's Face; Check Out The Post Here!

Sonu Sood has shared a unique art by a fan who has made the same in order to honour the actor for the work he has been doing throughout the pandemic. In the image that can be found below, one can see that the actor's face has been carved out in a leaf. The fan in question has also called the actor a "superhero". The image can be found here as well as Sonu Sood's Twitter.

Check out the fan-art shared by the actor here:

Additionally, one more user has made a tangible piece of art in order to commemorate the Simmba actor's decisions and deeds this year. The second fan, who is an artist as well, has carved out the face of the actor from a piece of river stone. The name of the artist is Suman Dabholkar. Sood reposted the tweet with a response that read "Stone Man".

Here is that post from Sonu Sood's Twitter account:

Sonu Sood's Instagram following stands at 8 million followers. The actor is very active on all his social media platforms. A majority of Sonu Sood's photos on Instagram are about fitness, the various initiatives that he has been supporting.

Here are some photos from Sonu Sood's Instagram:

