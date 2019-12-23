Sooraj Barjatya's Son Wants To Continue 'family Tradition'; Wishes To Work With Salman

Sooraj Barjatya is a renowned Bollywood filmmaker, who shares a great bond with Salman Khan. Salman and Sooraj’s friendship dates back to their first film Maine Pyar Kiya, which was released in the year 1989. The two have made several films together and were last seen together working for the 2015 drama flick Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Recently, it was being reported that Sooraj’s son is venturing into filmmaking, and Salman Khan may star in his directorial debut film. Read more to know about the whole story.

READ | 'Star Wars': The History And Evolution Of The Iconic Sci-fi Franchise

Devansh's first film may feature Salman Khan

Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devansh was the talk of the town when it was reported that he is venturing into filmmaking like his father, and is set to direct a movie that may feature the Wanted actor Salman Khan. Salman and Sooraj are long-time friends, and to an extent, Salman Khan is a godfather to Devansh. So naturally, when the latter decided to direct a movie, his first preference was, reportedly, Salman Khan.

READ | Will Lisa Kurdow Play The 'smelly Cat' In Fox's New Animated Show?

According to the reports, Devansh has made it very clear to his entire family that he will make his first film with Salman Khan, calling it a family tradition. Sooraj started his career with Salman Khan, with their film Maine Pyar Kiya, and went on to make most of his films with Khan. But Salman Khan has his plate full with multiple movies on his hands, and it has been said that all his dates are booked for the year. Only time will tell how things will unfold, and if Devansh will be able to work with Salman in his first movie.

READ | Shark Movies: How This Unique Sub-genre Of Horror Has Changed Over The Years

Currently, Salman Khan has Radhe, Race 3, and Kick 2 in his list of upcoming movies in the year 2020. So it may come as a dilemma for the actor to choose between his work commitments and personal bonds. Fans of the actor are currently enjoying his Dabangg 3 in the theatres, which was released on December 20, 2019. Fans are also highly anticipating Radhe, which will be released in 2020.

READ | 'Tenet' Has Christopher Nolan Fans Hyped Up After Trailer's Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.