Will Lisa Kurdow Play The 'smelly Cat' In Fox's New Animated Show?

Actor Lisa Kudrow is all set for a new venture with Fox Studios. It is said to be written by the executive producers and former Veep members Clea Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan. Read ahead to know about Lisa Kudrow’s upcoming venture.

Lisa Kudrow's latest project will be an animated show

The 56-year-old actor will be seen in a Fox animated series, which has been titled Housebroken. It explores lives in the suburbs of humans, through the eyes of their neighbourhood pets. Kudrow will be seen voicing in Housebroken along will Duvall, Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Jason Mantzoukas, and Greta Lee.

Playing an animal is not new for Lisa, as she has previously lent her voice to Human Discoveries for the character of Judy Elk. Fans also got to hear her voice in the Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, where she voiced Wanda Pierce, and she voiced ‘Mom’ in the animated film Boss Baby. Now, according to reports, Lisa will be playing a lead role in the animated series Housebroken, alongside Duvall, and Horgan. It has been said that the series is based on Clea’s relationship with her cat. Fox apparently loved the idea and decided to make a series around it.

The animated comedy Housebroken will be produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital. Entertainment and Fox Entertainment, and fans of the Clea and Lisa are very excited for the premiere of this new animated show. In the past, animated shows like such, have gone on to garner a huge fan base, which includes shows like Rick and Morty, Bojack Horseman, The Simpsons, and others. Time will tell if Lisa’s new venture will end up in leagues with the above-mentioned television shows.

