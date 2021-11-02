'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar Describes His Shooting Experience With Katrina Kaif On 'TKSS'

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, has been promoting the film in full swing and was recently seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star Katrina Kaif. The BellBottom actor dropped an Instagram post as he reminisced his shooting experience alongside Kaif. He summed it up in a picture showcasing the duo burst into fits of laughter, noting that it 'aptly describes' their fun-filled times.

Sooryavanshi marks Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe, after delivering commercial hits like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Coupled with extended cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as the cop characters, the film is set to hit theatres on November 5, 2021.

Akshay Kumar on his shooting experience with Katrina

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 2, Akshay uploaded a candid picture that encapsulates his frolicking times with Katrina Kaif. Akshay, who is clad in a hoodie and similar coloured lowers can be seen laughing away, while Katrina is munching on a bowl of popcorn. For the caption, he wrote, "This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov.". Responding to the post, Kaif wrote, “U laughing - me eating.” Take a look.

Earlier today, Kumar also uploaded a monochrome picture with Rohit Shetty, as they recreated their Jai-Veeru moment. The photo showcases the director riding a bike, while Akshay stands behind him. “Our Jai-Veeru moment, when Rohit Shetty took a break from blowing up cars. But for mind-blowing action, do catch #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November.”, he wrote.

The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina will be seen helming the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. After a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will release this Friday, on the Diwali weekend.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)