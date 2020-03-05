'Sooryavanshi' New Poster: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif Share Intense Chemistry; See Pic

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi dropped its trailer recently and it screamed 'blockbuster' with all the cars, bikes, guns, drama, fight and not to forget some power-packed dialogues. The trailer of the Rohit Shetty directorial cop universe flick saw an immense adulation and love from the audience. Another highlight of the film remained the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's on screen after a long time.

The makers of the film have recently released a new poster which gives the fans a glimpse of the infectious chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi. Katrina also took to her social media handle to share the lovely poster. Check it out.

The new poster of the film will make the fans even more excited

The poster has the Sooryavanshi embracing his wife Dr. Aditi, essayed by Katrina, in an intense hug. The poster also showcases a silhouette of Akshay Kumar holding a gun amidst the backdrop of a flying helicopter and some buildings on fire.

This poster has undoubtedly further raised the anticipation for the film. Recently, the trailer of the film also created a new record of clocking 42 million views in just 24 hours. The movie has reportedly broken the record of the movie Zero which had acquired this coveted spot till now.

Sooryavanshi will be releasing on March 24, 2020

The film has many reasons to keep the fans waiting with bated breath. Sooryavanshi will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively. It will be nothing short of visual delight for the audience to see these three megastars on the big screen together. The film will be releasing soon on March 24, 2020.

