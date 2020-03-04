The Debate
Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora And Deepika Padukone Slay In Black Outfits; See Pics

Fashion

Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, and Deepika Padukone recently took to their official Instagram handle to post photos of themselves in black outfits. Read more.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood celebrities are known for their amazing styles and are always seen making the headlines with their stylish and trendy outfits. These celebrities include actors Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. But there is one thing they all have in common and that is their love for the colour black. These actors recently took to their official Instagram handles to post of themselves in black outfits: 

Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone opt for all-black outfits

Katrina Kaif 

On March 4, 2020, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo where she is seen in a black outfit. She has put on mascara and has kept her hair straight. This post garnered over three lakh likes by the fans of the actor. Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi, which is set to release on March 24, 2020. Here is the post by Kaif. 

READ | Eiza Gonzalez Had These Issues While Playing KT In Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Malaika Arora 

Malaika Arora, who is most known for her dance numbers in Bollywood film. She will be next seen in Miss Match India. On March 4, 2020, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo of her self in an all-black outfit. It is a fish-net-like dress with various patterns on it. Here is the Instagram post by the actor that went on to garner over 57 thousand likes by the fans. 

READ | Manifest Cancelled Vs Manifest Renewed; Rumours Continue But Here's The Truth
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. She was last seen in the biographical flick Chhapaak. She has also appeared in a Hollywood film. Recently, the Om Shanti Om actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of herself in an all-black outfit. In the post, fans can see that Padukone has donned a pair of black pants, black shoes, and a blazer with a scarf. Here is the Instagram post. 

READ | Robert Pattinson's Best Fight Scenes From The Twilight Saga
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

READ | Dave Bautista Says His 'My Spy' Co-star Chloe Coleman Is Special In Many Ways
 

