'Sooryavanshi' Song 'Aila Re Aillaa' Teaser Gives Glimpse Of Fierce Akshay Kumar; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2021. The film's release faced several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. While fans are waiting to watch Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share screen space with each other, Akshay Kumar recently treated them with the teaser of the Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the first look at the film's much-anticipated song Aila Re Aillaa. The teaser began with Akshay Kumar standing in between a huge crowd. It also saw the three ace actors in their police avatars. Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar promised to release the song tomorrow. He wrote, "This Diwali come Back To Cinemas with Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. Here’s a teaser of the celebration in store. #AilaReAillaa, song out tomorrow!" The actors' fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the upcoming song. One of the fans wrote, "Best of the best," while others said they could not wait.

Sooryavanshi cast urge fans to watch films in theatres

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh urged fans to watch the upcoming films in theatres. The three actors highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic brought an interval in their lives. As the Indian government gave permission to reopen cinemas in most parts of India, the actors asked the viewers to return to the theatres and enjoy films on the server screens. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Interval Hua khatam, now it’s showtime!" He further asked his fans to enjoy Sooryavanshi with their family on the occasion of Diwali.

More about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is another cop drama thriller film by director-producer Rohit Shetty. The film casts Akshay Kumar playing the role of a cop, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and Katrina Kaif playing his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their respective roles as DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Simmba Bhalerao. The film's plot is set to revolve around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Mumbai's anti-terrorism squad. He joins Singham and Simmba to stop a terrorist attack on Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar