Sooryavanshi NEW Release Date Out, In Tune With Aaditya Thackeray's 24X7 Initiative; Watch

On 5 March 2019, the day when two posters of the much-awaited film 'Sooryavanshi' came out, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty announced that they plan to release the film on 22 May 2020, coinciding with the festival Eid-ul-Fitr. Later, it was announced on 12 June 2019 that the release has been preponed to March 27, 2020.

Now, on February 24, 2020, the makers took to their social media to announce that the film will release on March 24, 2020. Sharing a heartfelt video featuring a bunch of kids, the three stars — Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar — confirmed that the final release date is March 24.

Also, following Aditya Thackeray’s recent initiative, turning Mumbai 24x7, Sooryavanshi will be screened all night from Tuesday, 24th March in theatres in Mumbai. The makers also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on March 2. Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister said, "Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. It is also the entertainment hub of India. I’m glad that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are launching Sooryavanshi on the evening of March 24. A hard-working city deserves more hours to chill and unwind. That’s exactly our aim. Theatres running 24 hours will hopefully be a big boost to the industry and people. A film releases in the evening, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, with the story on Mumbai Police and starring Akshay Kumar, who is a man committed to the cause of women’s safety and fitness — what better than that."

Talking to media, Rohit said, "We are excited to take forward Aaditya Thackeray’s initiative, Mumbai 24x7, and release Sooryavanshi on the evening of March 24, which will run all night in Mumbai."

The release date of "Sooryavanshi" was advanced to avoid a box office clash with "Inshallah", featuring Salman Khan. "Inshallah" and "Sooryavanshi" were all set to lock horns at the box office on Eid 2020 but later director Rohit Shetty shared the new date.

Salman also took to the microblogging site to confirm the news and shared his photo with Rohit. "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it...@itsrohitshetty. 'Sooryavanshi' releasing ?on 27th March, 2020?'," the "Bharat" star had tweeted.

"Sooryavanshi" also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Sooryavanshi is Katrina Kaif’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. It is, however, her ninth movie with Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif’s movies with him include Namastey London, De Dana Dan, Blue, Singh is King, Tees Maar Khan, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya.

Besides Akshay and Katrina Kaif, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher in important roles. Sooryavanshi is the third franchise in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Hence, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba are also touted to make a cameo in the movie.

(With PTI inputs)

