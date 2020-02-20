Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' Turns Out To Be A 'big Pressure' For Rohit Shetty; Read

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for an upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The actor would be featured alongside Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi is directorial by Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty, in his career till now has delivered 11 blockbusters while on the other hand, Akshay Kumar has not given any flop in the past few years.

Recently, the director in an interview talked about the movie Sooryavanshi and the pressure he feels because of his past movie successes.

Rohit Shetty talks about Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty, in an interview with a leading daily, said that he feels the pressure as eleven of his movies out of fourteen has been blockbusters. He said that he is blessed to receive so much love from the audience and tells his team to give their best for each upcoming movie.

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar in an interview said that there was a time when he had 14 flops and he believed that his career was over. The Airlift actor said that he was dejected but his training as a martial artist helped him cope up. Furthermore, he said that it was his learning from those fourteen flops that helped him deliver hits today.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar wishes fan for his birthday and drops details about 'Sooryavanshi' trailer

When Rohit Shetty was questioned about Akshay Kumar’s character and whether it has a resemblance to Ranveer Singh's Simmba character, the director clearly said that no cop is coming in Sooryavanshi because then he will have to make the film immediately. He further said that he feels scared on a Friday when his films release and that little bit of fear should be there.

Also Read| Rohit Shetty to return with 'Singham 3' post 'Sooryavanshi'

Furthermore, the Golmaal director said that he has always believed in giving what the audience expects from him as a filmmaker and he stays true and honest when it comes to filmmaking. He concluded by saying that he hopes people like this film.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' to release in March instead of April?

Also Read| Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to follow the same trailer release strategy as 'Good Newwz'?

Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.