Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Experience On 'Sooryavanshi' Sets, Says 'Had A Good Time'

Katrina Kaif will next be seen on the silver screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. With Akshay Kumar in the role of a cop, she will reportedly play his leading lady in this crop-drama. In an interview with a daily portal recently, she opened up about her experience of working again with Akshay and her first collaboration with Rohit Shetty on the sets.

Katrina Kaif's experience on the sets of Sooryavanshi

In the interview, Katrina Kaif reportedly said that she had an 'amazing' experience on the sets of Sooryavanshi working with both Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. She is also very excited about the movie and had a lot of fun and good times on the sets of the cop-drama, as added by her. The Bang Bang actor also said how working on the sets was easy as everyone worked together as a team.

Sooryavanshi is Katrina Kaif’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. It is, however, her ninth movie with Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif’s movies with him include Namastey London, De Dana Dan, Blue, Singh is King, Tees Maar Khan, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya.

Sooryavanshi will reportedly release its trailer on March 2, 2020. According to reports, the dates of the trailer launch if added together gives the result nine which is also said to be Akshay Kumar’s lucky number. This is why they reportedly decided to have the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi on this date. The movie is set to hit theatres on March 27.

Besides Akshay and Katrina Kaif, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher in important roles. Sooryavanshi is the third franchise in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Hence, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba are also touted to make a cameo in the movie.

