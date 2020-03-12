CM Arvind Kejriwal Declares Coronavirus As An Epidemic In Delhi, Schools & Theatres Shut

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a meeting with all the Delhi Government officials to discuss the effective measures to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. While addressing the media post the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government is all prepared to tackle the situation.

"We conducted a meeting with all the Delhi government officials and reviewed all the measures that are being taken to tackle the spread of Coronavirus. I would like to assure the people of Delhi that the Delhi Government is all prepared to tackle the situation. We have made over 500 beds available at the hospitals for quarantine and treatment of the virus, and we are establishing more isolation wards," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Declaring the virus as an epidemic, CM Kejriwal also announced shutting all the theatres and schools/colleges till March 31. " We are declaring Coronavirus as an epidemic in Delhi. All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. We are also making it compulsory for public places like government offices and private offices to disinfect their premises every day," Kejriwal said.

"We appeal people to cooperate with the health authorities in containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus virus," Arvind Kejriwal added.

73 positive cases reported in India

The Ministry of Health on Thursday has confirmed the total number of coronavirus cases to 73 in India. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have reported maximum cases across the country. Of total 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners, as per the Union Health Ministry data till 11 AM. A total of 10,57,506 have been screened in India so far.

