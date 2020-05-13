Akshay Kumar's Adorable Pictures With Katrina Kaif To See Before Watching 'Sooryavanshi'

After sharing screen space together for a number of films, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. However, the release of the film got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But, not only on-screen but even off-screen the two actors share a great bond and chemistry. Here are some adorable pictures of the two actors that you would want to have a look at before watching the couple on the big-screen for Sooryavanshi. Read ahead to know-

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s adorable pictures together

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have appeared in over six films, paired opposite each other. In the initial days of Katrina’s career, it was Akshay Kumar who gave her the confidence and made her believe in herself, said Katrina herself, on a reality talk show. Akshay and Katrina have given the industry some blockbusters like Welcome (2007), Namaste London (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008), De Dhana Dhan (2009), and more. The two are even often spotted chilling together after the shoot, on sets.

The release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film, Soorvayashi has now been postponed, due to the outburst of the COVID-19. The Rohit Shetty film that had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing cameos were going to be released on March 24, 2020. Rohit Shetty Picturez announced the news without specifying any other date.

