'Sooryavanshi' Streaming On Netflix; Makers Struck Whooping Deal With Giant OTT Platform

After reviving the glory of the theatres with their release, the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi has struck a hefty deal with giant streaming platform Netflix. The Akshay Kumar-starrer that became the first film post-pandemic to enter the 100 crore club, is also expected to surpass the 200 crore mark soon. The film, which is now headed to stream on Netflix, has reportedly fetched a whopping price of Rs 65-100 crore from its OTT deal.

The film started streaming on Netflix almost four weeks after its theatrical release. The film was released on Netflix despite its box office success. The official Instagram page of Netflix announced the exciting news with a video in which Ranveer Singh can be heard saying his dialogue "Akkhi public ko malum hai kon aarha hai, tumko nahi malum" from the film Sooryavanshi. Then Akshay Kumar enters the frame and he says, "Ruk, ye Ranveer ke pet me kuchh rehta hai nahi? Ab tak kahan pata tha public ko ke hum Netflix pe arhe hai." He then announces that the film is out on Netflix.

Sooryavanshi makers strike a hefty deal with Netflix

The cop drama that smashed all the box office records after the theatres reopened, is now expected to rake in a good amount after it started streaming on Netflix. Sooryavanshi has arrived on Netflix already. One can log into the streaming service and catch up on it right now. The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina will be seen helping the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer cop drama are inching closer to the 200 crore mark. As per film critic and trade analyst, the film continues to gallop steadily on weekdays. In the fourth week, the current collections of Sooryavanshi stand at Rs 190.88 crore, The collections in the fourth week have been Rs 71 lacs on Friday, Rs 1.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.05 crore on Sunday, Rs 62 lakh on Monday, Rs 64 lakh on Tuesday and Rs 51 lakh on Wednesday.

#Sooryavanshi inches closer to ₹ 200 cr mark… Continues to gallop steadily on weekdays… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 62 lacs, Tue 64 lacs, Wed 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 190.88 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YtwsO4HpSo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2021

(Image: Instagram/Sooryavanshi_official)