Delhi Police Uses Sooryavanshi Poster For Warning Fake News Peddlers

Delhi Police on Friday donned their creative hats and shared a poster of an upcoming film on Twitter, as a warning to fake news peddlers.

Sharing the film poster, DCP South Delhi, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet that the Delhi Police have kept on eye on the fake news peddlers and will not allow them to spread hate in the society. He further notified that the banner was used as a means for spreading social awareness.

Hello, #FakeNews peddlers! ⚠ You have heard it all that we are keenly watching you.



We shall not allow your intent to spread #hate in society. Our squad is vigilant and watching you 🧐



Note ~ Film banner used for social awareness only!@CPDelhi #Sooryavanshi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/vPU4goStlC — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 13, 2020

The film banner used in the tweet was of the upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' starred by Akshay Kumar.

The newly formed 'Peace and Harmony' committee of the Delhi government during its first meeting on March 3, took a step against the spread of fake news and hate messages. According to the committee, spreading of any fake news and hate messages via WhatsApp or social media can now lead to three years of imprisonment in Delhi.

According to AAP MLA and chairman of the committee, Saurabh Bharadwaj, there is an increasing sense of hatred in the society due to the fake messages. He said, “If you are in a chat group in which someone has sent a provocative message then you can become a whistleblower by complaining about it. The committee will propose that such people receive a reward of Rs 10,000 if an FIR gets registered on their complaint."

According to the panel, they will launch a mobile number and an email ID on Tuesday for the people to register the complaints.

