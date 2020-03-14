From Sooryavanshi's Release Date To Neha Dhupia, These Are The Top Newsmakers Of This Week

From Rakhi Sawant’s unique advice to stop Coronavirus, to Sooryvanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83’ release date changes, this week has been quite happening for the Bollywood industry. Celebrities and films have made headlines this week for many reasons. Here is a compilation of this week’s top Bollywood news.

Sooryavanshi release date postponed

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, makers of Sooryavanshi have announced that the film’s release date is postponed. Akshay Kumar is all set to mark his entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Sooryavanshi. He took to his twitter to share this news.

Rakhi Sawant’s unique solution for the Coronavirus outbreak

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a video in which she gave a unique solution for the deadly virus. In her video, she said that Coronavirus pandemic is the outcome of all humanities sins. According to Rakhi Sawant, sinners must surrender themselves to God and pray for forgiveness to stop Coronavirus.

Neha Dhupia slammed for her controversial statements

In an episode of Roadies Revolution, actor Neha Dhupia was seen yelling at a contestant for slapping his cheating girlfriend. She also said that it was the girl’s choice to date five men and claimed that maybe the problem lied with the man. She received a massive backlash on social media for her comments.

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 release date postponed

Ranveer Singh's ’83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The trailer launch event of the film was cancelled recently because of Coronavirus scare. According to media reports, the film’s release date is also postponed.

Kareena Kapoor on motherhood and career

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. Recently she opened up about how motherhood has helped her make better career decisions. She also said that she is now more relaxed and enjoys doing one film at a time.

