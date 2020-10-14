Soumitra Chatterjee's Daughter After Father's Hospital Pic Goes Viral: 'sad & Heartbroken'

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is in the hospital as he had tested positive for COVID-19. Amidst this, a picture of him lying in the hospital went around on the Internet. His daughter Poulami Bose has now taken to Facebook as she expressed sadness over the incident and requested for privacy.

Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter on father's hospital pics being shared online

Soumitra Chatterjee has been in the Belle Vue hospital since October 6, 2020, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Some pictures of the actor lying in the hospital bed and from the ICU were shared online along with his treatment details. The actor’s daughter took to her Facebook as she mentioned being heartbroken about the pictures and medical bulletin being shared.

She wrote – “Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media. Please give him the privacy and respect that he so richly deserves. Kindly do not share such images/information and do not heed or indulge in rumour mongering. This is the urgent appeal of my family. Your prayers and good wishes are always very welcome. Thank you.”

Soumitra Chatterjee’s health update

Soumitra Chatterjee also has multiple co-morbidities, as per the medical bulletins from the hospital. He had suffered from prostate cancer for which he had undergone treatment a few years ago and it is possibly in remission, while he also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. Chatterjee had been admitted to hospital in August 2019 due to severe pneumonia

The actor was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit from a general bed on October 9, 2020, after he developed COVID-19 elated encephalopathy and has also received a course of Remdesivir. As per the medical bulletin on Monday, October 12, 2020, the actor was given respiratory assistance through a non-breather mask. Tuesday, 13th October’s medical bulletin said that the actor was improving and there wasn’t a need to put him on the ventilator. The recent medical bulletin from Belle Vue Clinic suggests that the actor is “stable and critical” and has slept well. His vitals and other parameters are in normal ranges except his sodium levels.

