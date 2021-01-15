South Star Vijay's 'Master' To Get Hindi Remake, Casting To Commence Soon

A Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film Master in Hindi. Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie''s Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

Produced and distributed by 7 Screens, Master revolves around a professor (Thalapathy) who tries to reform a juvenile school system, where he clashes with a gangster (Sethupathy).

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said Master is laced with masterful performances and powerful narrative that resonates with audiences across the country. He said the film will also be remembered as turning the box office tide in the pandemic.

Master is the first major film from the Tamil industry to release in the pandemic and have received overwhelming response from the audience. "We are incredibly proud to have acquired the rights to such a hot property; We look forwardÂ to recreating the magic of this film to captivate the Hindi audience," Rege said in a statement.

Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios said his company aims to support and deliver content driven cinema. "We are proud to present the film to the audiences in Hindi language," Khetani said. The makers will start casting for the Hindi remake soon.

Master follows the life of a young and charming college professor who suffers from alcohol addiction. The film picks up when he is sent to a three-month teaching stint at a juvenile rehabilitation centre in the hopes that he will ameliorate his own situation while at it. After a series of peculiar events, he soon realises that the centre is actually home to many criminal activities and the children admitted in it are used for the same. The man behind the nefarious act is, non-other than, JD (Vijay Sethupathi). Who will win the ultimate battle? Will the truth triumph?

Master is the first movie to star two of the biggest stars in the Tamil Industry, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi together. So one can imagine the amount of hype it's producing. The movie has already earned Rs.40 crores and filled theatres to the hilt in Tamil Nadu.

